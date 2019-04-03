ANDOVER — The New York State Department of Transportation Wednesday announced that construction will begin in mid-April on a $1.4 million project to replace culverts on State Route 417 at Best Hollow Creek in the Town of Andover, and on State Route 248 in the Town of Independence, both in Allegany County.

The new culverts will reduce the risk of flooding and enhance safety along two roadways vital to the flow of commerce in the Southern Tier.

State Route 417 and Route 248 are both critical delivery routes for agricultural products in Allegany County. State Route 248 is also a commonly used trucking route that runs through the Southern Tier.

State Route 417 also provides access to Interstate 86 and Interstate 99, giving local businesses – including industries in nearby Wellsville that regularly ship large loads – a vital portal to the Southern Tier and beyond. The project will also help patients and staff headed to Wellsville's Jones Memorial Hospital.

As part of the project, the aging concrete structures at both locations will be replaced with larger, more modern precast concrete box culverts that will allow water to flow more efficiently underneath the roadways, improving resiliency to high water and reducing maintenance demands.

Consistent with Governor Cuomo’s Drivers First initiative, these projects have been designed to minimize impacts to drivers. Traffic at the Route 417 site in Andover will be maintained on the existing alignment with the use of temporary construction signals, while the Route 248 culvert will be replaced using an offsite detour with a limited 12-day closure. Work is expected to be complete by September.

Assemblyman Joseph Giglio said, “I’m thrilled that the Department of Transportation has begun this critical project to provide enhancements to the infrastructure of these roadways in Allegany County. Safe travel for business and industry, medical transport, students, residents and visitors has always been a priority, and it is gratifying to see funding provided to make these projects a reality. This is also an opportunity to remind motorists to be cautious during construction and to obey New York’s Move Over Law to protect our construction workers.”

Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.