Seventy Penn Yan Elementary Drama Club students present Dream Works Madagascar - a Musical Adventure Jr. at 6:30 p.m. April 4 and 5 at the Penn Yan Academy Auditorium, 305 Court St., Penn Yan. Tickets are $8.

Dream Works Madagascar-A Musical Adventure JR. features the original music and lyrics by George Noriega and Joel Someillan and book by Kevin Del Aguila.

As the show opens, we learn that while Marty the zebra (played by Carter MacKerchar) may be celebrating his 10th birthday at the Central Park Zoo with his friends Alex the lion (played by Ella Kinsey), Gloria the hippo (played by Abigail Fischer), and Melman the giraffe (played by Cadence Brady), he longs to experience life outside of the zoo’s walls. When Marty eventually escapes, his animal friends from the zoo pursue him into New York City. After reuniting, the animals are chased by the police, and ultimately felled by tranquilizer darts. They awake, trapped in crates, on a ship, which-through a series of events-is thrown off course. Upon reaching land the animals discover they have been shipwrecked on the island of Madagascar. Ultimately, it is only in being so lost that they can begin to discover where they really belong.