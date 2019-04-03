With Sunday’s passage of a New York State budget, the region’s school districts have been given finalized state aid amounts for their 2019-20 spending plans.
The executive budget proposal, which got the state budget season started, earmarked $956 million in aid to public schools. The Democratic-controlled state Legislature increased education spending to $1 billion for the 2019-20 school year.
Most school districts will receive at least a modest increase in state Foundation aid, which is a key assistance category because it represents funding that districts use for the day-to-day operations of their schools and programs.
The following is a list of area districts, their total state aid amount for the 2019-20 academic period, and their Foundation aid:
Alfred-Almond Central School
Foundation aid: $5,184,835
Total aid: $8,440,571
Alfred-Almond has been set to receive $5,104,179 under the executive budget proposed by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in January.
Alfred-Almond Superintendent Rich Calkins said, “We received a modest increase in our state aid from the governor. We are confident that we will be able to propose a budget to our public that maintains programming, addresses student need and does not necessitate a large tax increase. For the 19-20 budget, we will be below the ‘2 percent tax cap,’ and anticipate a tax increase that is as close to zero as possible.”
Andover Central School
Foundation aid: $4,132,849
Total aid: $6,380,545
Arkport Central School
Foundation aid: $4,569,021
Total aid: $7,265,860
Addison Central School
Foundation aid: $14,328,458
Total aid: $22,886,520
Avoca Central School
Foundation aid: $6,330,933
Total aid: $10,110,552
Belfast Central School
Foundation aid: $4,750,490
Total aid: $7,967,254
Bolivar-Richburg Central School
Foundation aid: $10,685,954
Total aid: $16,490,878
Canaseraga Central School
Foundation aid: $3,196,746
Total aid: $4,686,092
Canisteo-Greenwood Central School
Foundation aid: $12,707,443
Total aid: $17,325,030
Cuba-Rushford Central School
Foundation aid: $10,276,429
Total aid: $14,367,619
Dansville Central School
Foundation aid: $15,558,778
Total aid: $21,842,758
Friendship Central School
Foundation aid: $5,036,865
Total aid: $8,449,542
Fillmore Central School
Foundation aid: $8,043,368
Total aid: $13,202,579
Genesee Valley Central School
Foundation aid: $7,895,316
Total aid: $13,087,393
Hornell City Schools
Foundation aid: $18,996,563
Total aid: $30,090,378
Jasper-Troupsburg Central School
Foundation aid: $6,524,381
Total aid: $8,698,594
Scio Central School
Foundation aid: $5,125,189
Total aid: $8,247,653
Wayland-Cohocton
Foundation aid: $16,449,230
Total aid: $22,472,320
Wellsville Central School
Foundation aid: $12,387,394
Total aid: $20,344,904
Whitesville Central School
Foundation aid: $3,292,799
Total aid: $5,033,462
Public school districts across the state will put budgets up for votes on May 21.