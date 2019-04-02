LAKEVILLE — A Nunda man was arrested by Livingston County Sheriff's Deputies on felony charges after a traffic stop.

On Sunday, Deputy Jerry Pilkenton was assigned to the Sheriff’s Office Operation Safe Interstate initiative when he stopped a vehicle on Lakeville Road at Exit 9 of the Interstate.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Christopher J. Schledorn, 32, of Nunda. The deputy suspected that Schledorn was under the influence of drugs and conducted a DWAI investigation, which included the performance of standardized field sobriety tests. At the conclusion of the roadside investigation, Schledorn was taken into custody for driving while ability impaired by drugs. The Deputy Sheriff also found that Schledorn was in possession of hypodermic needles.

Schledorn was transported to the Sheriff’s Office Headquarters in Geneseo where Deputy Connor Sanford, who is a Certified Drug Recognition Expert, conducted a drug evaluation. The deputy concluded that Schledorn was under the influence of a central nervous system stimulant and a narcotic analgesic and could not operate a vehicle in a safe manner. Schledorn also provided a urine sample, which will be sent to the lab for testing.

Schledorn was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and driving while ability impaired by a combination of drugs. These charges were felonies, as Schledorn had a previous DWI related charge in 2014. Schledorn was also charged with criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument.

Schledorn was turned over to Central Booking at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention. While Schledorn was being booked, it was found that he was also in possession of suboxone, a controlled substance which Schledorn did not have a prescription for. He was additionally charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Schedorn was later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part (LC-CAP) at the Livingston County Jail before Village of Avon Justice Joseph Temperato. The Judge remanded Schledorn to the custody of the Sheriff on $2,000 cash bail or $4,000 bond.