GROVELAND — Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty Tuesday reported the arrest of a Livonia man on felony rape charges after an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, Sheriff’s Investigators arrested and charged David C. Bow, 44, with four counts of felony Rape in the third degree, three counts of felony Criminal Sexual Act in the third degree, and four counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Sheriff’s Investigators allege that, on several occasions between November of 2017 and May of 2018, David Bow had sexual intercourse and sexual contact with a person under the age of 17-years-old.

Bow was turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention. The District Attorney’s Office was contacted in regards to bail due to the felony level charges and recommended that Bow be held on $15,000 cash bail or $30,000 bond.

Bow was later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part at the Livingston County Jail before Village of Avon Justice Joseph Temperato. The Judge did remand Bow to the custody of the Sheriff on the recommended bail of $15,000 cash or $30,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing by the Sheriff’s Investigators and further charges may be pending.