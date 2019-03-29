Forecasts cite demand, new formulas and oil prices for increase

Drivers have grown used to prices ramping up as the beginning of summer and travel season starts on Memorial Day (May 25), but price hikes at the pump seem to be starting earlier each year.

Nationally, the price of a regular gallon of gas has been creeping up over the last month. According to AAA, at this time last month, motorists were paying an average of $2.41 per gallon. On Thursday, the average price was $2.68, a difference of 27 cents.

However, prices are largely in line with last year's average on March 28, of $2.64.

While inching higher, the prices are far from the highest average price on record, of $4.11 logged in July of 2008.

New York State, however, came in above the current national average, with prices coming in at an average of $2.72, and ranging from a low of $2.62 in Allegany County to a high of $2.90 in Westchester County.

Steuben, Livingston and Chemung Counties registered the following averages on Thursday: $2.69, $2.67 and $2.68 — a picture of consistency across the region.

This week in particular saw gas price rises across the board.

“Thanks to increasing demand and tightening gasoline stocks across the country, March gas prices came in like a lion and will not go out like a lamb,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “State gas price averages are very similar to a year ago give or take a few pennies, which means some motorists are paying among the most expensive averages seen this time of year in the last five years.”

On the week, every state except Florida (no change) saw gas prices increase, some as much as 16 cents, with the Great Lakes and Central region seeing the most states with double-digit jumps on the week.

Changes in prices were also attributed to higher spring demand, increasing by 269,000 barrels per day (b/d( from the previous week, according to data released by the Energy Information Administration. Demand now sits at 9.4 million b/d, which is 85,000 b/d higher than last year at this time and 200,000 b/d higher than two years ago.

According to analysts from GasBuddy.com, an online database of more than 150,000 gas stations, things aren't expected to get better as time wears on and the summer approaches.

“Gasoline prices have increased in all fifty states in the last week as refineries continue working toward cleaner, more expensive gasoline and as oil prices have continued creeping higher,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “There shouldn’t be any surprises that prices continue to migrate higher given the warnings in the past few months, though that doesn’t make it any easier for motorists to digest higher gas prices. Unfortunately, as seasonal issues continue to weigh on markets along with higher oil prices, it’s likely we’ll continue to be in this pattern for at least a few more weeks.

"Gas prices will likely continue to rise in most areas, especially the West Coast due to supply tightness amidst the change to cleaner-burning gasoline, while greater than 9 in 10 gas stations will likely see higher prices by next Monday," the GasBuddy forecast continued.

This comes as a new AAA survey indicates that motorists plan to travel more this summer, with the caveat that prices remain low.

Whether or not the consistent price increases will impact travel plans remains to play out, but consumers are beginning to take notice.