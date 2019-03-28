CONESUS — Livingston Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty Thursday night reported the arrest of a Springwater man on felony charges after an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

On March 26, Sheriff’s Deputies arrested and charged Shane D. Quick, 24, with two counts of first-degree criminal contempt. It is alleged that Quick violated a court issued order of protection by having contact with the protected party on two occasions in the months of January and February of this year. It is alleged that Quick met with the protected party at a residence in the Town of Conesus.

The order of protection was issued by Livingston County Court Judge Wiggins and Quick was directed to have no contact with the protected party. The charges against Quick are felonies as he also had a previous conviction for Criminal Contempt within the previous five years.

Quick was turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention. The District Attorney’s Office was contacted in regards to bail due to the felony level charges. It was recommended that Quick be held on $4,000 cash bail or $8,000 bond.

Quick was later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part (LC-CAP) at the Livingston County Jail before Village of Geneseo Justice Tom Bushnell. The Judge did remand Quick to the custody of the Sheriff on $2,000 cash bail or $4,000 bond.

Handling the investigation for the Sheriff’s Office was Deputy Matthew Moran. The investigation was conducted in coordination with the Livingston County Probation Department.