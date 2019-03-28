WEST SPARTA — A Mount Morris man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated following an investigation into a motor vehicle crash by Livingston County Sheriff's Deputies.

On March 25, at approximately 9:10 p.m., Deputies along with fire and EMS were dispatched to Dansville Mount Morris Road (State Route 36) in the Town of West Sparta for a reported two-car, head-on motor vehicle crash.

The investigation by Sheriff’s Deputies revealed that a vehicle being driven by 76-year-old Donald L. Wagar, of Mount Morris, was traveling northbound on Dansville Mount Morris Road when he crossed into the opposite lane of traffic and struck a vehicle that was driving southbound.

Emergency personnel from West Sparta Fire Department, Dansville Fire Department, Dansville Ambulance, CHS Ambulance, and Livingston County ALS had to extricate both drivers from their vehicles.

Wagar was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigating Deputies suspected that Wagar was under the influence of alcohol. Deputy Michael Donals, of the Sheriff’s Office STOP DWI Unit, responded to the hospital to conduct a DWI Investigation.

As a result of the DWI investigation, Wagar was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Failure to Keep Right. Wagar did submit to a blood test and further charges may be possible, pending the laboratory results of the blood and medical records of the driver of the second vehicle.

The second driver, the sole occupant of the second vehicle, was also transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment of chest and back injuries. The injuries were not life threatening.

Upon Wagar’s release from the hospital, he was turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention.

Wagar was later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part (LC-CAP) at the Livingston County Jail before Village of Geneseo Justice Tom Bushnell. The Judge did release Wagar on his own recognizance (ROR) and Deputies did set him free.

Also investigating the crash for the Sheriff’s Office was Deputy Bill Clarke and Deputy Scott Patterson of the Forensic Identification Unit (FIU).