Prattsburgh, Swain Resort, Naples hosting races

PRATTSBURGH — Since 2008, Prattsburgh has hosted a gravel road bike race, and this year two of the fastest racers in the world are scheduled to compete.

Jeremy Powers and Anthony Clark are schedule to attend the Prattsburgh Gravel Classic on April 20. Powers is a four-time Elite National Champion and widely known as the greatest American cyclocross racer of all time. Clark is coming off an appearance in the World Championships in the Netherlands and is one of the most popular active American racers. In 2018 he won races in Japan, Australia, and the USA.

Both riders will compete with roughly 250 pro and amateur athletes as they race through the rural gravel roads and state forests of Steuben County. Races will begin at 11 a.m. from the Village Park with winners finishing around 2 p.m. Food trucks and wine and beers tasting will be on hand for spectators.

Prior to the race (at 3 p.m. on April 19), Powers and Clark will host Pizza with the Pros in the Distance Learning Building (behind the school) in Prattsburgh. This event will include a presentation about professional bike racing, a group ride around town, and a bike handling demonstration. Pizza with the Pros is free and open to any kid who wants to attend. They should bring their bikes if they want to ride but can just show up for pizza and autographs too.

The Prattsburgh Gravel Classic is part of a three-race series called The Durty Bikes Gravel Series where riders from all over the East Coast compete in gravel road racing. The Prattsburgh Gravel Classic is the second race on the schedule and will also be the NYS Gravel Racing Championship for 2019.

The first race of the series, The Ossian Giant, will be held on April 13 at Swain Resort and the final race, The Hills of High-Tor will be held in Naples on May 4.

For more information on the series, including video, past results and registration information, check out www.ridelcc.com