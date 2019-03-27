WELLSVILLE — This Saturday, the 4th annual Twin Tiers Maker Expo will take place at the Wellsville Elementary School from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. About 125 exhibits are expected to have tables set up. The event is free and open to everyone.

Attendees can expect to see things like a cardboard city, homemade pinball machine, and scuba diving demonstrations. Everything from crocheting to robotics will be there, and plenty of hands-on activities for kids.

“It's a chance to play and a chance to explore, to see how other people make,” said Mariah Kramer.

Kramer is the director of the Maker Expo. She is also the director of curriculum, instruction & technology at Wellsville Secondary School, starting there in July 2015. After a conference, she came to Tony Fountain, IT department manager, saying she wanted to run their own maker fair.

“We’ll do it,” said Fountain, “but it can never be charged. This has to be a free event, its for the kids, its for the community.”

Fountain is on the Twin Tiers Maker Expo board for technical and recruiting. Other board members are Lisa Sexton, Elizabeth Sinski, Rick Bull, David Volk, and Robert Pfuntner. It takes a lot of work to get the event up and running, and they’re always looking for more help.

The event began as a school maker fair, to show off what students were making and learning in schools. Now, there is a wide variety, including makers from Rochester, Buffalo, and Binghamton areas and schools across Allegany and Cattaraugus counties and northern Pennslyvania.

“This day in age it's all about buying,” said Fountain. “People have forgotten how to make stuff. I hope the event invigorates people to make stuff, to put the electronics down and spend some time with their kids.”

Fountain and his son have a booth called Father Son Projects. Ever since his son could pick up tools they’ve been making together. This year they’re bringing a pressurized blow gun.

There will be lots of ‘make-and-takes’ around the school too. The small projects are geared toward kids to make and take home with them, but Fountain said he gets excited about them too.

Some makers will have their crafts for sale while others just show how they make.

Lunch will also be available for purchase and supports the Jump, SWAT, and Art clubs.

“Its a ton of fun, and a great opportunity to see what's being learned in our schools,” said Kramer. “People can see the direction education is going in and connect with other people who have the same interests.”

Learn more about the event at twintiersmakerexpo.com