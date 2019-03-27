Event major fundraiser for Andover Volunteer Fire Department

ANDOVER — The 13th annual Andover Fire Department Gun Show this weekend is going to be bigger than ever thanks to some massive renovation of the old building.

Dennis Givens, one of the organizers of the event, said that there will be more tables filled with more vendors and they’ve moved some walls, so there will no longer be as many congested points in the layout.

“We’ve been able to set up more tables and the visitors will be able to get around a lot easier than before,” he said.

The $100,000-plus renovation work on the fire hall included opening up the building and raising the ceiling, new wiring and lighting, and moving offices and meeting rooms around. The hope is that they’ll be able to rent out the space.

“There was no place in the town to hold anything big, so this new layout and upgrades will benefit the community. We don’t expect to make back the money we spent on the renovation, but it will certainly be someplace where people can hold events like weddings,” he said.

The biggest event in the lineup right now is the annual Gun Show taking place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Givens said that it has become the department’s largest fundraiser, mostly from the price of admission and from the sale of raffle tickets. Around 1,300 people usually come through the door, he estimated.

“The show usually brings in about $10,000 for the department. We’re contracted to the Village of Andover and that pays to keep the lights on and the building heated and our insurance. The money we get from fundraisers is used to buy trucks and equipment,” Givens said.

The 84 tables that have been set up will include 10 gun dealers, two knife dealers and an assortment of vendors ranging from jerky and sausage vendors to metal cutouts and turkey calls.

Eagle Dreams, wildlife rehabilitator, will have several live birds of prey on display. The NYS Big Buck Club will have racks on display and will be scoring racks with the Boone and Crockett scoring system, free of charge. The Allegany County Pistol Permit Clerk will be on hand for pistol permits and representatives from the Almond and the Andover Rod and Gun Clubs will be promoting membership. The Allegany County Pheasant Program will also be onsite along with Country CrossRoads Feed and Seed.

On just Saturday, Collins Hill Amish Leather Works and Danny’s Donuts will be at the Gun Show.

The cost of admission is $5, with children 10 and under free when accompanying an adult.

Ten dollar tickets for the raffle are available from any fireman and if any of the 1,000 that were printed are left, they will be available at the show. The raffle includes six guns: Kimber Rifle, Browning 410 pump, Mossburg 223 Predator with scope, Henry 30/30 All-Weather, Kimber Pistol, Taurus 1911- 45 caliber.

Cash is available to those who don’t want the guns, Givens said. The raffle also includes drawings for ammo — $50, $100, $150 and $200. The drawing will take place Sunday afternoon.

Spreading the bounty, the fire department auxiliary will be selling hamburgers, hotdogs and beverages and Givens said there will be a pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at the new Andover Rescue Squad building right next door.