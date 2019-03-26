GENESEO — The Dansville Police Officers’ Association has endorsed Kevin Van Allen for his election for one of the two available county court positions to replace retiring Judges Wiggins and Cohen.

County Court Judges in Livingston County preside over criminal cases, Family Court, Surrogate’s Court and are anticipated to become acting Supreme Court Justices after serving two years.

“It is with careful consideration that the D.P.O.A. is endorsing Kevin Van Allen for Livingston County Court Judge. With Kevin Van Allen’s knowledge and great leadership skills, we the D.P.O.A., are confident that Kevin will better serve the residents of Livingston County,” stated the announcement from the Police Officers’ Association. They further added, “We feel confident in our support of Kevin Van Allen and believe strongly that he will improve the communities of Livingston County.”

“I am extremely proud to receive this acknowledgement from the Dansville Police Officers’ Association. These men and women are on the front lines of community policing and their endorsement recognizes their confidence in my temperament, experience and abilities to serve in such an important role for our community. Being recognized by men and women in uniform underscores the mutual respect that my legal career has been built on,” said Van Allen.

Van Allen announced his candidacy on Nov. 13. He is a partner at Van Allen & Hoffmann in Geneseo and has been involved in the practice of law in and around Livingston County for more than 20 years. He lives in Avon with his wife and their four daughters.

Van Allen, along with attorney Jennifer Noto, have been endorsed by the Republican and Conservative Parties of Livingston County.