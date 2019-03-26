GENESEO — Countless brave Americans answered the call to patriotic duty, including Vietnam veterans who endured unspeakable hardships both in combat and on the home front. American involvement in the Vietnam War was one of the longest military conflicts in America’s history that escalated to staggering statistics: over 3.4 million deployed to Southeast Asia; 2.7 million served in the designated war zone; over 58,000 were killed in theater of operation; and 153,000 were non-mortally wounded. 4,120 names listed on the Vietnam Memorial Wall in our nation’s capital are of courageous New Yorkers who went off to war never to return home.

On March 29, 1973 the last 2,500 American combat troops were withdrawn from the battlefields of Vietnam. The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 amended title 4 United States Code, section 6(d) to include National Vietnam War Veterans Day as an important occasion on which the flag should be raised. At their Feb. 13 meeting, the Livingston County Board of Supervisors solemnly commemorated the anniversary of this day and reflected on its significance for past, present, and future generations by proclaiming March 29, 2019 as “Vietnam War Veterans Day” in Livingston County, New York.