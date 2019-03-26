CORNING - Caroline Nevins signed her National Letter of Intent to play lacrosse at Div-I New Hampshire.

"I'm so excited for next year," Nevins said. "It's really nice to know where I'm going."

Nevins said that getting to play for a D-I program has been a part of her plan.

"My brother plays for Div-II LeMoyne and I've always looked up to him," Nevins said. "I've wanted this for a while and I'm really excited."

According to Nevins, several schools were on her short list, including Vermont, Lehigh, Drexell and some schools in the Patriot League. But it was her visit to the New Hampshire campus cemented her decision.

"They always say when you walk on campus - you know," Nevins said. "I didn't think that was true, that it was just something that someone said, but right when I walked on campus, I knew.

"The girls are so great. I'm so excited to play for the coaches and play with those girls."

Nevins, who will be studying Mechanical Engineering, has 11 years experience playing lacrosse in the area, dating back to the GLASS League. She has also played played for the Lady Roc Club team.

According to Hawks coach Kevin Scanlon, Nevins has the tools to make the move to the next level.

"Caroline contributes all over the field. She's very fast, has great endurance and is a strong player that plays physical, solid defense," he said. "She can play both midfield and defense without a problem.

"She has a strong IQ for the game and is a fast learner of concepts and strategy."

Along with lacrosse, Nevins has also played soccer, is a member of National Honor Society, student council and is an officer in the Young Innovators Club.

Looking ahead, Nevins is excited about her final season playing high school lacrosse.

"Senior year is going to be great. I'm looking forward to beating Ithaca, again," she said.