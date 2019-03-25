GENESEO — Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty reports that Sheriff’s K9 Hutch has received body armor.

Sheriff’s K9 Hutch has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Livingston County Sheriff’s Foundation Inc.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Foundation is a 501c(3) charity located in Livingston County whose mission is to provide financial support to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office. The non-profit was established in 2018 to assist the Sheriff’s Office with the purchases of needed equipment, education, training or other needs of the Sheriff’s Office and members outside of budgeted taxpayer based funding.

The donation of $1,000 provided by Dave Steen of Avon's Johncox Trucking through the Livingston County Sheriff’s Foundation, has paid for the protective vest and in doing so, made K9 Hutch safer in his duties as a Sheriff’s K9.

