After reelection, Canisteo mayor says there's still more to be done in village

CANISTEO — Fresh off reelection to a second term as mayor in Canisteo, Monica Recktenwald has laid out an ambitious agenda for the village government moving forward over the next two years.

Recktenwald was first elected in March 2017 as a write-in candidate for mayor. The Canisteo native was reelected last Tuesday running unopposed in the 2,300-resident village. Trustees Jack Beers and Paul Cone Jr. were also returned to office in last week’s election.

The Spectator submitted written questions to Recktenwald about her reelection, progress over the past two years in the village and goals for the future.

In written responses, she expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve her hometown and referenced the Village of Canisteo March newsletter to summarize first term accomplishments and some second-term goals and longer range plans.

“I am very honored to serve the residents of Canisteo another two years and hope to continue improving our services but also continue to find ways to decrease costs by providing direct oversight, and research new processes or techniques to assist with meeting future goals but keep tax increases to a minimum,” Recktenwald told the newspaper via email.

The March newsletter reviews accomplishments over the past year, including:

- The downtown parking area was completed in the summer;

- To assist residents in meeting water/sewer payment deadlines without adding penalties, postcards are now sent out four times a year for residents needing reminders. Past due bills were reduced from $180,000 last year to $100,000 this year.

- The Fire Department received two grants; a $90,000 grant to purchase air tanks and another with the City of Hornell where Canisteo received $83,000 in new radios and pagers.

- Numerous practices were reviewed to decrease spending, including discontinued office cleaning service (staff performs this function); changed fleet services to another fuel service card, saving approximately $200/month in sales tax exemptions; refund of $8,500 from former fleet service card who did not recognize tax exempt status; recognized the village paid state and local sales tax for years to NYSEG and refunded three years worth totaling over $1,800; received $600 in unclaimed funds;

- Hero Banners line village streets.This program continues through the Canisteo Police Club and information to participate can be found on the village website.

Recktenwald noted that water quality and rate increases are among the top concerns of village residents. Canisteo’s water/sewer system is 110 years old. An application to the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation for a $3 million Infrastructure Improvement Act (WIIA) Grant for the water system wasn’t successful, but the village plans to try for a $1 million Community Block Grant later this year.

In her answers to The Spectator, Recktenwald noted the village “did get a small grant to assist with the engineering report for the State-mandated Disinfection System that needs to be implemented by 2023.”

She continued, “Upgrades to water/sewer plant and system, upgrades to village DPW and police station, and a new ambulance are all priorities. We upgraded part of our downtown parking area and we are working with the state who will be upgrading our Main Street in 2021.”

In the annual newsletter, the village points out that the DPW and fire hall buildings need major repairs.

“Both buildings require repairs that may make more sense to rebuild,” the newsletter says.

According to the newsletter, other areas that must be navigated include

- Sharing services with the Town of Canisteo;

- Aging village vehicle fleet. An ambulance is the top priority here. Village officials plan to work with Canisteo’s state Legislature representatives for assistance and to increase reserves to put towards the purchase.

- The village board approved renaming Patriot Park to “Nicholas F. Clark Memorial Park.” Future plans include three monuments. The first will be in honor of Trooper Clark, the second will be in honor of all fallen veterans and the third will be in honor of all fallen first responders. The Canisteo Community Support Group is the contact for this project.

In the newsletter, the mayor thanks village employees for their service to the community. Recktenwald said she has worked closely with village workers, providing oversight of all departments in an effort to provide services in the most cost-effective way possible.

“I am very proud of our village employees who work hard to provide services in the most cost effective manner and thank them for their loyalty to the board and our residents,” Recktenwald said.