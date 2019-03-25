Counties face uncertainty in face of state budget

ALBANY — A political battle royal continues in the state capitol, as municipal, county and some state legislators stand opposed to measures being implemented in the coming 2019-2020 New York State budget.

In a call with reporters on Monday, a number of county executives sounded the alarm about unresolved budget issues, that if not amended, would call on them to make "tough decisions" this year.

Last year, counties and New York City sent more than $12 billion to Albany to fund state mandated programs and services. So far, the State Budget being negotiated by the Governor and Legislative Leaders is poised to spend an additional $200 million in local tax dollars each year.

"County officials are doing everything we can to control local spending. We have reduced our workforce, implemented enhanced shared service programs, consolidated departments and programs, and cut services. However, we cannot achieve any success with continued state interference in local home rule affairs. The Governor's proposed cost shifts, mandates, and cuts will actually consume more than any anticipated new sales tax revenue. It's a shell game and business as usual," said Charles H. Nesbitt, Jr., NYSAC President.

In the call, NYSAC Executive Director Stephen J. Acquario noted that New York State's budget has ballooned from $121 billion in 2008 to $175 billion in 2018.

"We think that the state of New York has a spending problem," he said. "The message we want to get out is that if it's worth mandating, it's worth (the state) paying for it.

"Using local revenues to pay for state programs is the reason New Yorkers suffer from the highest property tax burden in the country. The state takes local tax dollars and uses them at the state level. These are state property taxes, not county property taxes," Acquario continued. "And unfortunately, this will only become worse if lawmakers do not reverse the proposed new mandates, cost shifts and program expansions being proposed in this budget."

According to the organization, there are more than $200 million in new costs being considered in this state budget. And the bulk of those costs come from a requirement that counties cover a $60 million cut in the State's Assistance and Incentives to Municipalities (AIM) program. Other new mandates include early voting, cashless bail, and a new lead monitoring program.

County Executive Association President Dan McCoy, of Albany County, noted that counties across the state were already engaged in cutting costs and searching for efficiencies prior to the new mandates.

"We've made tough decisions in the county for the last eight year's I've been in office. We all have to roll up our sleeves every year," he said. "All of us have great ideas for new initiatives, but it always comes down to the money, and we can't mandate the cost down to the municipal level."

Additionally, counties and municipalities alike face a 2 percent property tax cap, despite a growing cost of doing day-to-day business.

"They want to cap us, but won't push money back down to us," McCoy said. "On April 1, we're all going to be scratching our heads deciding what we have to cut."

Other executives on the call agreed.

In Broome County, County Executive Jason Gardner said that an economic rebound and rebuild of the county's fund balance will be cut short by the loss of AIM funding to municipalities, which would represent a $1.4 million annual hit to its budget, or "an automatic two percent tax increase every year".

In nearby Chemung County, Executive Chris Moss said that his county will lose $343,000 in revenue as a result of AIM funding loss, calling it "simply unacceptable."

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro accused the governor of "pitting counties and municipalities against each other." Decreased aid, first to counties, and now to municipalities, he says signals an ongoing culture that asks County leaders make sacrifices, but also take the blame when programs are cut.

"We're no longer asking for help. We're fighting for the things we already have," he said.

State Senator Tom O'Mara (R-Big Flats) also expressed concern on Monday, citing the concerns of NYSAC and its members, and lofting criticisms at the Governor and Democrats.

“Here’s what Governor Cuomo and the Legislature’s Democrats are calling a budget plan: another new tax and another unfunded state mandate dumped on top of what’s already one of the biggest piles of taxes and unfunded mandates in America. This is government out of touch and out of control. Governor Cuomo and legislative leaders once again appear ready to ignore the burden already facing upstate local property taxpayers and shirk another state responsibility.”

This week marks the final week for legislators to make budget amendments before it is due on April 1.