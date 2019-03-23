CORNING - An Addison man is facing felony charges after he allegedly assaulted a Corning City patrolman who attempted to detain him on an outstanding warrant.

Police said Timothy A. Heck, 29, of Hardscrabble Road, Addison, was walking along Sterling Street in the city when he was approached by a patrolman regarding an outstanding county warrant for falsifying business records.

Heck was allegedly smoking a marijuana cigarette when the patrolman encountered him.

Police said the subject immediately tried to destroy the marijuana evidence.

The patrolman ordered Heck to stop, police said, but he ran and reportedly tried to enter a nearby residence.

The patrolman was reportedly able to prevent Heck from escaping and tried to handcuff him. But officials said Heck fought, resisted and assaulted the patrolman until other city patrolmen and a New York State Trooper arrived and assisted the injured officer in taking Heck into custody.

Heck was taken to the Corning Police Department for processing and was then taken to Steuben County Criminal Court in Bath for arraignment.

He is charged with assault on a police officer, a felony, as well as tampering with physical evidence and resisting arrest. The outstanding county charges of falsifying records are also felony counts.

Heck was sent to the Steuben County Jail on $65,000 cash bail. He is scheduled to appear in Corning City Court at a later date.

The city patrolman was treated locally for his injuries and will return to duty Saturday.