Thomas Goodall, 74, of Maple Drive, off Route 14 just south of Earls Hill Road, was taken to Geneva General Hospital Thursday afternoon after his car collided with a southbound Finger Lakes Railway Train.

Yates County Deputies report that Goodall was traveling west on Maple Drive toward Route 14, and attempted to cross the railroad tracks. The collision forced his car off the road and down an embankment.

Rescuers from West Lake Road and Bellona Fire Departments and Penn Yan Ambulance and Finger Lakes Ambulance responded.

Deputies report Goodall's injuries were non-life threatening. He was treated and released according to a hospital spokesperson.