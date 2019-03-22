The Dr. Coleman Political Pundit Night will be held at 7 p.m March 28 at the Elmira Heights Theater, 210 E. 14th St.

The question for debate is “Nancy Pelosi vs. Donald Trump: Who wins and who loses?” The doors open at 6 p.m. The political pundits/experts will include Christina Sonsire, Georgia Verdier, Dora Leland, Tom Santulli, Joe Sempolinski, the Rev. Nathaniel Wright, attorney Tom Reilly, Matt Seybold, Mark Weinstein, Denis Kingsley and Jerome Emanuel.

The invocation and benediction will be given by the Rev. Lorri Thornton.