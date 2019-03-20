BATH — A Canisteo man was convicted in Steuben County Court with charges related to the sexual abuse of a child.

On Tuesday morning, Steuben County Court Judge, Honorable Chauncey J. Watches returned a verdict convicting 40-year-old Nathan J. Dupuis of two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, both class-D violent felonies, one count of first-degree attempted sexual abuse, a class-E felony, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Dupuis was convicted of having sexual contact with a child under the age of 11 years old at a residence in the Village of Canisteo in June of 2018.

Steuben County Assistant District Attorney, Amanda Chafee, prosecuted the case on behalf of the People, and Defendant was represented by the Law Office of Van Allen & Hoffmann out of Geneseo.

ADA Chafee commended the efforts of the Canisteo Police Department and specifically Sergeant Mark Ahearn, who led the investigation.

According to Chafee, "Thanks to the hard work of law enforcement and a brave child who came forward to confront her abuser, justice was served today and hopefully other children will be protected from similar acts by this Defendant in the future."

Sentencing is scheduled for April 24, at 9:30 a.m. Dupuis will face up to seven years in prison on each first-degree sexual abuse conviction.