Popular sign language program adds another 5 weeks

WELLSVILLE — Over the last several weeks, American Sign Language classes have run at the David A. Howe Public Library. They were such a hit that another five weeks were added and began on March 18. The classes are on Mondays at 7 p.m. through April 15, and are free and open to everyone.

“By learning some sign language, a hearing person can help bridge the communication gap that exists between hearing and deaf communities,” said Brittany Hutley.

Hutley is an ASL interpreter, she not only translates but conveys complex messages between English and sign language. She first learned ASL at college, where she fell in love with it. Now she works with the Genesee Valley Central School District as part of its Interpretation Services.

"ASL is its own language with its own rules like any foreign language," said Hutley. "It has its own community and culture which is a unique thing for a language to have."

Deborah Kamrowski also helps to run the classes. As a deaf person, she brings her own understandings of sign language and culture.

“I missed out on a lot,” said Kamrowski, “because no one would learn sign language.”

They believe learning sign language can benefit everyone, from new mothers who want to sign with their baby to adults suffering from hearing loss. And it makes all the difference in deaf people feeling like part of their community.

The program began with a grant from the Southern Tier Library System Coordinated Outreach Services Advisory Council. Kate Miller, a children’s librarian, applied for the grant because she saw a gap where the population wasn’t being served.

“Libraries should be accessible to all,” said Miller. “I think everything at the library is really to make people’s lives better and easier.”

Miller hopes to do more sign language classes beyond the Family Sign Language. The library may hold classes targeted at kids over the summer when they’re off from school. More sign language books have also been added to their collection with help from the grant.

Miller began recording the classes and uploading them to the Howe YouTube and Facebook accounts after several requests. People who had to miss a couple of sessions or just want to review and practice at home can find everything online. It makes learning a little more accessible to everyone too.

“It's a whole new experience, learning sign language, it's amazing the intricacies that you never realize,” said Miller. “There is so much facial expression and body language. We learn about deaf culture too. It’s a different world, and it's great to learn a little bit about it.”

Learn more about this program and others at 585-593-3410 or davidahowelibrary.org