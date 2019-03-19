Many villages in the region hold elections today for government offices. Polls open at noon and voting will continue until 9 p.m.

Locally, there is a contested race in the Village of North Hornell. The three candidates running for two seats on the board of trustees are Republican incumbent trustees Peter DiRaimondo and Elise McCollumn and Democrat Josh Greenthal. The top two vote-getters earn the seats.

The polling place in North Hornell is the Village Hall, 4 W. Maplewood Ave.

Voters will also elect people to office in other local villages as well.

In Canaseraga, Peggy A. Sleight, candidate for mayor, has the Democrat and Republican lines. There are no other mayoral candidate names on the ballot. For two trustee seats, the candidates are Denise Spike and Stephen Baker, who are also both cross-endorsed by Democrats and Republicans. All the terms in Canaseraga are for two years.

In Canisteo, Republican Mayor Monica Recktenwald is the only name on the ballot for the mayor’s position, which carries a two-year term. Republicans Paul Cone and Jack Beers, both incumbents, are the two names on the ballot for two seats to be elected to the village board. Those are also two-year terms.

In Alfred, Mayor Becky Prophet has both the Democratic and Republican lines in the election. She is the only mayoral candidate on the ballot. In the other Alfred election, Trustee James Ninos, a Democrat, and Trustee James McClain, who is unaffiliated, both were cross-endorsed for the two available seats.

In Almond, Dennis J. George and William Lockwood are seeking reelection to the board of trustees and they are the only two candidates who filed nominating petitions. Two people will be elected, with the new board terms for two years in length.

In Arkport, Republican incumbents Mike Brewer and Ezra Geist are the only candidates on the ballot for two trustee seats.

In Dansville, incumbent Mayor Peter Vogt, a Republican, is running against Keith Petti, of the Democratic Party. Others in the Democratic Party running for office: Rick Schwenzer, village trustee, Bevin Lynn, village justice, Ron Hall, village trustee. Others in the Republican Party running for office: Josh Weidman, village justice, Dan Rittenhouse, village trustee, and Floyd Sick, village trustee.

In Bolivar, Robert Salzer (D, R), Tracie Edwards (D) and Alyn MacDonell (R) are running to fill two trustee positions. Running for new four-year terms are Mayor Robert Mitchell and Justice Janet Calcagno.

In Belmont, Dennis Stack (R) is running unopposed for a four-year term as village justice.

In Richburg, Republicans Evelyn Fisk and Shane Thornton are running for two-year terms as village trustees.

In Cuba, Mayor Michele Miller (D), is running unopposed for another two-year term. Trustee Doug Rettig Sr. (R) is running for reelection. Thomas Taylor (R) is also running unopposed for a trustee position.