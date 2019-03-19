Yearly awards presented to members of Morrison-Hayes Post

WELLSVILLE — Saturday night, the Wellsville American Legion was recognized for its contributions to the community and its help for local veterans.

American Legion Post 702 celebrated the 100th anniversary of the national organization of the American Legion. The American Legion was founded on March 15, 1919 in Paris, France by U.S. World War I military personnel following the end of the World War I. It was dedicated to preserving four pillars of service and advocacy: veterans, military personnel, youth and patriotic values. The Wellsville Morrison-Hayes Post 702 was founded the following year and will celebrate its anniversary in 2020.

At Saturday’s celebration, the event was marked with a proclamation presented by Wellsville Mayor Randy Shayler honoring the American Legion — Auxiliary, Sons and Riders.

The proclamation read, “Whereas the proud members of the American Legion individually and collectively contribute considerable amounts of their own time and resources to the benefit of local national and international charitable causes, describing their efforts as simply, ‘It’s who we are and what we do.’ Now, therefore Let It Be Known I, Randy M. Shayler, mayor of the Village of Wellsville, do hereby proclaim March 16, 2019 to be American Legion Centennial Day in Wellsville, NY and I urge all citizens to join me in this observance.”

“I personally want to thank the people in this room for who you are and what you do,” Shayler concluded.

In addition to the proclamation, awards were presented to members of the local organization.

George Fillgrove of former state Senator Catharine Young’s office was the guest speaker for the evening. After expressing Young’s appreciation of the work of the American Legion, Fillgrove went on to talk about veterans.

“The American Legion is the largest veteran’s groups in the nation. A resolution has been recently put forward to extend membership in the American Legion to all veterans serving from the end of World War II to the present. One percent of the population is made up of those who defend us … the highest level of suicides in this country is among veterans. … They deserve the respect that they have earned. Everyone knows the five branches of the armed services, but there are actually eight including the Merchant Marine,” Fillgrove told the audience, concluding with the sentiment “They all deserve our recognition and support and are eligible to be part of the American Legion.”

Awards presented for the 2018 year included Commander Brent Roberts presenting the 2018 Commander’s Award to Tom Neugent, a former member of the 82nd Airborne who currently serves as the Post Compliance Officer.

“He is one person who never says no to anything we need help with,” Roberts said.

Awards also went to:

• Legion Rider award went to Eric and Lynda Stark. As charter members of the organization, in the last year they participated in 33 events (more than any other members) and gave 980 hours of service to the “Riders” and Eric is Ride Chairman.

• Sons of the American Legion award went to charter member Weston Rogers who was recognized for serving in 29 Honor Guards in 2018 while undergoing dialysis. He also participated in many events hosted by the Legion.

• The Sons of the American Legion Commander’s Award was presented to Jon Elliot in appreciation of his commitment to the organization.

• American Legion Auxiliary Commander Sandra Smith was recognized for her years of service. She joined the Auxiliary in 1998 and has been commander for the last two years. In addition to that award, Yvonne Simons, who served in the Marines from 1980 to 1982 and has been a member of the Auxiliary for 15 years, was named Auxiliary Member of the Year. She serves as the membership chairman and has served in the honor guard and raised funds for charities supported by the Legion.

• Legionnaire of the Year Award, presented by Commander Brent Roberts, went to longtime member and former county Veterans Services Director Scott Spillane, who is currently the Post Adjutant and First Vice Commander of the County American Legion.

The 100th Anniversary celebration concluded with a dance to the music of Off The Wagon.