ALFRED — A gallery talk by expert kiln builder David “Freddy” Fredrickson highlight’s the March Art Walk. Stroll through Alfred, Thursday, March. 21, during this month’s Art Walk and view exhibitions in galleries and venues throughout the village and on the campuses of Alfred University and Alfred State College, as well as in the nearby communities of Alfred Station and Wellsville.

Alfred Art Walk, which is free and open to the public, is held the third Thursday of each month. The March Art Walk, held from 5-8 p.m., will feature four special events:

• The gallery talk by Fredrickson, at 4:30 p.m. at the Alfred Ceramic Art Museum, in conjunction with the “Kilns of Alfred: Transactions with Fire” exhibition.

• The live portion of the Print Club’s Annual Auction, at 7 p.m. at Community Table, Powell Campus Center, Alfred University.

• Two hands-on projects. The first, from 4-6 p.m., will be at the Box of Books, where Louis Tiffany will host a family-friendly stained glass program. The second will take place in the Cohen Gallery, 55 N. Main St., Alfred, from 5-8 p.m. The foundations CoLab class will be leading a skill share event, and Caitlin Brown and Karen Tufty will be leading a make your own flower pot from Alfred terra cotta.

• “Harriet Bellows: Surfaces, Clay, Paint and Paper.” Open studio with Alfred University alumna Harriet Bellows ’68 (M.F.A., ’71), 5552 East Valley Road, Alfred Station.

Other participating venues for the March Art Walk include:

The Alfred Ceramic Art Museum, Alfred University. “Kilns of Alfred: Transactions with Fire.”

Scholes Library, Alfred University. A number of new works are on view. Special Collections has sketches form the FuseLab Foundations students’ Albers Project in the Second Floor Display Case. Karen Donnellan and John Hogan have an ongoing collaboration of Polychromasia Series: cast, cut, and polished glass, 2013; and Curios Series, cut, polished and laminated glass, 2013. And in the commons display cases, Ancient and Medieval Art from the collection of Donald Royce-Rolls: an exhibition of “loose change” 2000-year-old portraits and logos ancient Roman coinage, along with “marginal” book art, 12 detached manuscript folios. Items are displayed without labels as a visual study for students in Royce-Rolls classes. Labels will be created by the students and added to the display cases in May.

Robert C. Turner Gallery, Alfred University, third floor, Harder Hall. Receptions for the solo exhibition of senior painting student Aidan Kaplan-Wright on the main floor. On the second floor, the Turner interns curated an exhibition called “The Tools Don't Work.”

Critical Cinema, Holmes Auditorium, Harder Hall, Alfred University, March. 21, 7-9 p.m. “Louise Bourgeois: The Spider, The Mistress and The Tangerine.”

The Rosebush restaurant, 11 North Main St.. Hope Zaccagni, drawing and paintng instructor at Alfred University has some gorgeous paintings on view.

Gallery 2 Gifts of Distinction, 43 N. Main St., Alfred. Over 30 local artisans; something for every occasion.

The Rogue Carrot, 14 ½ W. University St., Alfred.

Hinkle Library Gallery, Alfred State College. Features work by the fifth-year architecture students

Bret Llewellyn Gallery, Alfred State College, Engineering Technology Building, Third Floor, Room 312. An exhibition of senior design students.

Yarn Over, 569 Route 244, Alfred Station.

Wellsville Creative Arts Center and the Little Gem, 124 N. Main St., Wellsville. Local artisan store.

Fassett GreenSpace, 55 N. Main St., Wellsville.