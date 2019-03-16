March 17

Breakfast

Breakfast will be available from 8 a.m. to noon March 17 at Potter Fire Dept., 1255 Phelps Rd. in Potter. Serving: breakfast sandwiches, pancakes, eggs, toast, sausage patties and links, home fries, orange juice, hot cocoa, milk, coffee, hot tea.

St. Patrick’s Day 5K

St. Patrick’s Day 5K in Montour Falls is a Fun Run and Event with no age limits. Costumes not required but strongly encouraged. Registration Starts at 8:30 a.m. and the race starts at 10 a.m. An after party will be held to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

If you are not running, you can still join us for the St. Patrick Day Party. Preregister online for $5. $7 at the door.

Corned Beef Dinner

The American Legion Auxiliary of Johnson-Costello Post, 2001 Himrod Road, Penn Yan will host a corned beef and cabbage dinner with all the trimmings from 1 to 3 p.m. March 17. Adults $10/Children ages 5-10 $5/ under 5, free.

Corned Beef Dinner

A corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, and carrots dinner will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. March 17 at Dundee American Legion, 10 Spring St. Dundee. $8 607-243-8285.

Immigration Issues

Penn Yan Action Coalition members will speak about local immigration issues at the Sunday, March 17 meeting of the Yates Progressives. 6 p.m. at Milly’s Pantry. All are welcome.