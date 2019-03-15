BATH — Steuben County legislators are expected to take a stand this month against an amendment in the 2019-2020 Executive Budget proposal that could cost county taxpayers $250,000.

The 30-day amendment was introduced Feb. 15 by Gov. Andrew Cuomo and would force counties to pay for the cuts to Aid and Incentives to Municipalities (AIM) funding proposed in Cuomo’s 2019-2020 budget.

Sales taxes are an important element in Steuben’s annual revenues and are used to reduce the taxes property burden. In Steuben, sales tax revenues typically account for 20 percent of the county budget.

In addition, the state keeps 50 percent of all sales taxes generated in Steuben, while the county splits its sale tax revenues with the cities, towns and villages.

Long-regarded as the state’s willingness to partner with municipalities, the governor’s proposal to cut AIM would simply take money out of a taxpayer’s pocket and put it in the other one, at no benefit to the taxpayer.

According to NYDATABASES, Cuomo’s proposed cuts mean 42 towns and villages in Steuben would lose all AIM funds, forcing Steuben to pick up the slack by cutting into the sales tax revenues it uses to keep property taxes down.

“It’s just another proposed state mandate that shifts the State's obligation back down to the local taxpayer,” said county Manager Jack Wheeler. “Due to state programs, our residents already pay some of the highest property taxes in the nation. As it is now, just nine of the state’s mandated programs equal more than 90 percent of our property tax levy.”