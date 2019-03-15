The Penn Yan Rotary Club honored Grant Andersen as the Penn Yan Academy Student of the Month Feb. 26. Each month, the club honors an outstanding high school student who demonstrates the Rotary Four Way Test, which values truth, fairness, and beneficial actions which build goodwill and friendships.

He was selected for this award by his teacher, Ms. Brittany Wright, who joined Grant, his parents, Becky and David, and his twin sister, Emma, for his award presentation.

Ms. Wright reported that in addition to being a hard-working student, Grant is respectful, kind, polite, and an asset to the life and learning in his classes. She said that Grant comes in to class focused and determined and helps to get/keep his peers on task, too. Ms. Wright reported further that Grant is an excellent student of U.S. History, has an outstanding work ethic that will take him far, and that she “could not be more proud to be his teacher.”

Before the ceremony ended, Emma, Grant’s twin sister, let Grant know that she loves him and is very proud of him.

Grant received a framed Student of the Month certificate and a $25 gift card from Long’s Cards and Books.

This Student of the Month program is presented and sponsored by the Penn Yan Rotary Club and made possible with the support of Community Bank, Five Star Bank, Bank of the Fingerlakes, and Lyons National Bank.