2019 projects outlined at board meeting

WELLSVILLE — Travelers on North Main Street in the Village of Wellsville have learned to hit the brakes at the intersection of Central Place.

A “Rough Road” sign warns of the treacherous strip, which was torn up to address a break in a village water line. Public Works crews have patched the damage a few times, but heavy traffic and wintry weather conditions have prevented a more permanent fix. The water leak washed out the gravel under the pavement and will require extensive excavation and repair of the road, DPW Director Bill Whitfield told The Spectator.

“We’re trying to keep up with it,” Whitfield said.

The affected portion of North Main is scheduled to get repaved during the 2019 road work season around the village. Whitfield outlined the upcoming projects at this week’s meeting of village trustees.

In total, the length of North and South Main between the state Route 417 intersections is slated for repair in upgrades that will accentuate the Gateway Enhancement Project work done last year. Another project will pave West State Street from the bridge to Brooklyn Avenue.

In total, those efforts will pave 234,922 square feet of road, using around 2,251.35 tons of asphalt at 1.5 inches.

“We have a big paving agenda coming up,” Whitfield said.

Other projects include road repair work in the area of the Madison Creek Culvert Project, milling work, a Main Street fiber mat and resurfaces of East Genesee, North Highland and the North Broad Extension.

Tentative projects for 2020 include work from East State Street to the bridge, from East Madison Street to East Fassett, from East Fassett to Gabby Hayes Lane, and from Gabby Hayes Lane to State Street.