The Penn Yan Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) Local Planning Committee (LPC) will hold its fifth meeting at the Penn Yan Fire Department, 125 Elm St., Penn Yan, NY at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 13.

The LPC will hear project updates from the DRI consultant team before reviewing the slate of projects to be forwarded to the State of New York for consideration of DRI funding.

Whether you are a resident, business owner, employer or potential investor, the Village encourages and welcomes your participation. The meeting is open to the public and there will be an opportunity for public comments at the end of the meeting.