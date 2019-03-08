Larry A. Johnson, 67, of Penn Yan, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his friends and family, March 5, 2019.

Friends and family are invited to calling hours from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 10 at Bellona Memorial Presbyterian Church, 93 Pre-Emption Road, Bellona. A service will be held immediately following at the church.

Larry was born Aug. 11, 1951, in Geneva, the son of Norma and Alfred Johnson. He graduated from Penn Yan Academy in 1969, and then went on to Alfred College, where he graduated with an Animal Husbandry degree. He continued to farm with his father on the family farm and raised one daughter with his wife, Nancy. In the early eighties, he decided to leave farming and let his sense of business and sales really take hold with Snap-On Tools. He owned and operated the business for over 30 years, and as a legend to most in the industry.

He always strived to hit record sales, but it was the relationships with his customers and co-workers that meant the most.

After retiring a few years ago, Larry enjoyed hunting, riding his ATV with his dog, his mornings with the “coffee club” and most of all spending every moment he could with the love of his life, his granddaughter.

He is loved and will truly be missed by his daughter, Christie (Brian) Mosch; granddaughter, Madelyn Mosch; mother, Norma Johnson; sister, Carleen Fox; aunt, uncle, cousins, nieces, nephews, and his beloved four-legged companion, Sarah.

He was predeceased by his father Alfred Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society of Yates County, P.O. Box 12, Penn Yan, N.Y. 14527.