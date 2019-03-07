BATH — Recent negotiations surrounding the state budget may mean a crisis averted for some communities, but not others.

Each year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and lawmakers designate AIM money to go directly to local government. Since Cuomo’s tenure began in 2011, that money has stayed flat each year: $715 million statewide, divvied up among cities, towns and villages by a complex formula that few understand. This year, municipalities were in for a drastic change.

Originally, the governor’s executive budget called for elimination of AIM funding for 480 villages. Towns would also be impacted.

In Steuben County, the Village of Bath had the most to lose by the proposal — $103,906. Loss of AIM funding would represent a hit of more than three percent to the village budget — a rate of reliance slightly higher than most.

Since the initial proposal, the governor had announced the restoration of AIM, but suggested that moneys would be derived from county collections of internet sales tax. The plan was blasted by the New York State Conference of Mayors when it was announced last month.

The Conference of Mayors released this statement: "While we appreciate the fact that the Governor has acknowledged that the elimination of AIM funding would have serious implications for the State's villages and towns, his 'restoration' of this $59 million is in reality a robbing of one property taxpayer to pay another. Rather than playing this shell game, New York State should be fulfilling its obligation to increase its investment in municipal aid and the property tax relief it will generate. Imposing a new mandate on counties to make up for the state's cut to villages and towns will only further harm New York’s already overburdened taxpayers."

Many state lawmakers have raised objections to the proposal, and have gone on the record against the so-called solution, leaving the situation still very much up in the air ahead of the state budget's April 1 deadline.

If AIM funding is eliminated for all municipalities for whom it represents less than two percent of their overall budget (as originally planned), because Bath has a municipal utility, it will be treated differently in the calculations and faces further difficulty. It's so-called rate of reliance on AIM would drop to .72 percent, and assure it got zeroed out.

Bath Electric and Gas, is referred to by village officials as a “legacy” utility, which is funded by user fees rather than directed tax payer dollars, giving rise to village officials' argument that it should not be included in the calculation.

Few municipalities have accompanying utilities in the area, leaving Bath in a unique predicament. However, the village had reached out to the New York State Conference of Mayors to help advocate for a remedy. An explanation from the state read as follows:

"The state believes an 'all funds number' was more appropriate due to the complexity surrounding town budgets, with their A and B funds, as well as the village having the authority to transfer money from other funds in certain instances," it said — drawing skepticism from both NYCOM and village officials.

According to Bath Village Clerk Jackie Shroyer, lack of a resolution could mean money coming directly out of village coffers or taxpayer pockets.

"We haven't even been able to put it into our budget yet because we don't know how it's going to work out," she said. "With AIM funding being taken away, it impacts more than three percent of our budget. (To make up the difference) we would either have to raise taxes or take it out of the fund balance.

The village's budget year begins on June 1, and has already held one budget workshop, where the issue was raised. The next budget workshop is scheduled for March 14 at 5 p.m.

Those who oppose funding being cut are encouraged to call their state representatives.