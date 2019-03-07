WELLSVILLE — Students who go nuts and bolts for robotics finally have a place to geek out and meet others with the same interest.

The second annual Robofest takes today place at the Wellsville Secondary School, in the high school gym from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The event is a collaboration between WSS, FIRST Big Cat Robotics 6892 team, and Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES, who will be bringing some of the robotics kits they have available for teachers to rent or receive more training in.

“The event also builds connections between schools,” said Caitlin Bowen. “If one school is just starting VEX robotics but another school has done it for three years, we can build on that support network. Most schools are learning on the fly. That's why BOCES is involved, they can support that new learning. It's a great collaborative learning experience.”

Bowen is the STEAM coach at WSS and FIRST Robotics adviser. During the day she helps teachers integrate STEAM education into their curriculum and after school, she’s building with her Big Cat Robotics team. On the honors system, all FIRST Robotics teams have six weeks to build their robots. Robofest takes place between that stop-build and competition, at the Rochester Institute of Technology on March 14-16.

“We wanted to run an event but didn't want to make it exclusive to FIRST Robotics or else it’d be us and Salamanca. There are not enough FIRST robotics teams in the area. Buffalo and Rochester teams just aren't going to come down for this event,” said Bowen.

All robots, whether homemade, kit-built, or drone, (and their creators) are invited to showcase their work and see what other students and schools are doing in the realm of robotics.

“This event is the kids,” she said. “I listened to their feedback, if they had said they didn’t want to do Robofest again then we’d come up with something else. As a coach, I try to let them lead me in whatever direction we need to go in.”

The students have been a part of all aspects of their event, from helping create the flier and Google form, to creating posters for all the attendees and coming up with the 3D printing takehome competition. Students can bring in their 3D printed nonelectric cellphone amplifiers to the event to participate. A panel of judges will select the winner, who will go home with a Bluetooth speaker.

“It’s time to have fun and play, that’s okay too,” said Bowen.

As a technology teacher, she has a different mindset than other core area teachers. She spoke about the importance of students being engaged and hands-on in all areas of their education and creating something that goes beyond the classroom.

“A big portion of the FIRST robotics competition is to have local engineers involved, electrical, mechanical, programming engineers involved in their build season,” she said. “It'd be great if we could get more from the outside into the schools. We’re preparing the future workforce but there’s not a lot of collaboration between industry and education.”

The event isn’t necessarily open to the public, as the focus is on students and school groups. However, Bowen’s goal is the expand the event and in the future have engineers, manufacturers, or even businesspeople attend.

“I want to start inviting engineers,” she said. “Education has really changed, we need to collaborate more.”

If you’re a local engineer or industry leader who wants to see what kids are learning in school, you can reach Bowen at 585-596-2196 or cbowen@wlsv.org

“I know how to teach kids and you know what I need to teach them,” said Bowen. “If you don't communicate with me I can’t better prepare your workforce.”