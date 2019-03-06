LIVINGSTON COUNTY — Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty Tuesday announced a formal partnership with the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force and a Livingston County Sheriff’s Investigator being deputized as a Special Deputy US Marshal.

Sheriff’s Investigator Brad Schneider of the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division has been deputized as a Special Deputy US Marshal in accordance with his appointment to the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force (CETF). The Task Force is comprised of the FBI and members of other federal, state and local police agencies.

As a member of the CETF, Investigator Schneider will assist with investigations involving crimes against children, both physical and cyber based. The formal partnership and appointment of a Sheriff’s Investigator is a first for the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Investigator Schneider was sworn in by the US Marshal for the Western District of New York, Charles Salina.