Two local women have been added to the Board of the Tony Collins Foundation, according to a recent announcement from Collins.

Deborah Fabris-Coon of Penn Yan, is Chief Education Administrator at the Arc of Yates in Penn Yan, and a member of the Arc Executive Team. She has been an employee of The Arc for more than 17 years of her 38-year career in the field of education.

She has a BS in Special Education, MS in Education, and MS in Education Administration and has experience in public and private education settings as both a teacher and administrator.

She is knowledgeable in Autism Spectrum Disorders, and took the lead on building the Autism Corner (an autism resource room for families of children on the Autism Spectrum). She is a trainer for new employees at the Arc. She was named the 2018 Yates County Woman of the Year. She is a member of Penn Yan Rotary and Yates County Women, and her interests include kayaking, reading, camping, hiking.

Erica Collins of Geneva, is Deputy City Clerk for the City of Geneva. A 2011 graduate of SUNY Albany, she is the upcoming season director of Little League Softball Program for Geneva.

After five seasons as head coach of Geneva’s JV Softball team, she will be the Varsity Softball Coach and director of Geneva Softball Program.

She was a three-sport varsity letter athlete (tennis, softball, basketball) as a 2006 graduate of Geneva High School. Collins, who is the niece of Tony Collins, is mother of Julius, 5, and Austin, 6.

The Tony Collins Foundation is dedicated to helping local youth within Yates County and surrounding areas. The foundation collaborates with community partners to provide resources that will benefit children, families, and the communities that they live in. The foundation’s goal is to create and strengthen conditions that will propel children to achieve success not only as individuals but also as contributors to their local communities and society.

The foundation’s main fundraising event, the 2019 Tony Collins Class of ‘77 Celebrity Golf Classic, will be held Aug. 26 at Lakeside Country Club, Penn Yan.