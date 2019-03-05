With a March deadline looming, the Local Planning Committee for the Penn Yan Downtown Revitalization Initiative has whittled the total funding request for improvements to transform the village to just over $15 million.

To do so, the committee members agreed to grant the full amounts requested to:

• renew the Sampson Theatre ($3.75 million)

• complete improvements to the Milly’s Pantry building ($521,200)

• enhance the village’s parks and trails ($2.7 million)

• upgrade downtown parking, circulation, and visitor services ( $1.9 million)

The committee agreed during the Feb. 26 meeting to a proposal made by Co-chair Steve Griffin that resulted in recommendations to not fund a project at 3 Main St., the former Lloyd’s Limited building, along with reductions in spending for other projects.

Griffin also recommended removing 107 Main St. from the project list because that $141,400 request for renovations could be covered by the building improvement fund.

He also said the building renovations planned for the Belknap building are eligible for other grant funds, so that request for $600,000 could be removed from the plan.

With those changes, and reducing the remaining projects to 90 percent of the requested funds, the committee has come up with a plan that will include multiple projects, and remain within the $15 million target range set by state officials.

The committee will take a final vote on the plan at its next meeting March 13, and the final plan will be formally presented to the public March 18 before being submitted to New York State officials March 31 as a strategic plan. State officials will determine the final funding packages.

The adjusted plan now includes these projects and their request amount following the Feb. 26 adjustments:

• Revive the Sampson Theatre: $3.75 million. The project includes restoration of the existing theatre and addition of a small annex, including interior rehabilitation, mechanicals, an elevator, restrooms, stage, orchestra pit seating, masonry, signage, and windows.

• Elevate Milly’s Pantry: $521,200 for installation of an elevator to provide access to all floors.

• Enhance Village Parks & Trails: $2.677 million for improvements to Lake Street Park with a dock, entertainment venue and playground. A pedestrian bridge at Indian Pines, a gateway icon/cupola, parking, trails to marsh and overlooks.

• Upgrade downtown parking $1.9 million to include streetscape enhancements, wi-fi, upgrades to Maiden Lane, Wagener Street parking lot, and Main Street.

• Develop the New Knapp $1.575 million for renovation with four commercial units, and 11 1- and 2-bedroom apartments and a restaurant.

• Restore Stuble’s Arcade: $1.485 million for six commercial units, and seven apartments, with facade restoration, historic windows, and more.

• Develop Liberty Lofts: $2.565 million for construction of a three-story mixed use development with 16 two-bedroom units, and 10,000 sq. ft. of commercial space.

• Construct Water Street Townhouses: $1.08 million for construction of 18 new for sale single family condominiums

• Renovate the Laurentide Inn: $267,527

• 126 Main St. $157,500

• Birkett Commercial Space: $180,000

• 114-116 Main St.: $381,398

• Little Elm (124 Elm St.): $225,000

• Leaven the Village Bakery (132-138 Water St.) $67,500

The committee also recommends establishing a building improvement fund at $600,000.