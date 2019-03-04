March 5

Red Cross Blood Drive

A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 5 at Dundee High School, 55 Water St., Dundee.A severe shortage of blood supplies continues. Your donation can help up to three people. If you are 17 or older, in good health and haven’t donated blood in 56 days you are eligible to donate one unit of whole blood. If you are O Positive or Negative or A or B Negative and haven’t donated in the last 112 days you may be eligible to donate a Power Red unit. To donate or for more information go to redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of ID are required. Visit redcross.org/ RapidPass to complete pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire on the day of donation to reduce donor wait time at the drive.

French Language Basics

French Language Basics will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. March 5 at Penn Yan Public Library, 214 Main St., Penn Yan. Parlez-vous français? Continuing this month, the library will be hosting a French basics class for speakers who would like to brush up on their skills. Some background in the language is ideal, but learners at all skills levels are invited to participate. All materials will be provided. This is intended as an informal experience, with participants welcome to attend as many sessions as they wish, but we ask that you let us know if you plan to join us by calling 315-536-6114. www.pypl.org