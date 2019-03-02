Keuka College’s Community Luncheon Series will continue Wednesday, March 20, with a presentation on organic farming.

Penn Yan residents Klaas and Mary-Howell Martens will discuss their business, Lakeview Organic Grain, at a noon luncheon held in the Geiser Dining Commons, inside Keuka College’s Dahlstrom Student Center. Check-in for the luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m.

Yates County leads the state in the number of acres farmed organically thanks in large part to Klaas and Mary-Howell, who began transitioning their conventional farm to an organic operation some 20 years ago. Hear what drew them into a new frontier in farming, glean insights into their 1,600-acre farm, and learn how they became mentors to fellow farmers as demand for organic products has exploded.

Organic research is a strong component of their farming operation, and Klass and Mary-Howell have partnered with such organizations as Cornell, Wegmans, and others in research. In 2015, they were honored as Organic Farmers of the Year by Northeast Organic Farming Association of New York (NOFA-NY).

Tickets for the lecture and luncheon are $15. Reservations may be made online at keuka.edu/event/organic. The reservation deadline is Wednesday, March 13. Space is limited.

For more information or questions, contact Kathy Waye, director of community relations and events, at 315-279-5602, or kwaye@keuka.edu.