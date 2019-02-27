CORNING - United Way of the Southern Tier announced it was awarded a $1.5 million grant on Jan. 15 from the New York State Office of Children and Family Services, which the organization said it will use to expand the scope of its Southern Tier Kids on Track program to address behavioral and social problems in older children.

United Way said it will coordinate with Proaction of Steuben and Yates, Comprehensive Interdisciplinary Developmental Services (CIDS), Children’s Integrated Services, and multi-county probation and social services departments to serve an estimated 200 families across the region with these new services.

"The return on this investment will ultimately be greater stability in family homes, healthy relationships enhanced capacity to meet the health, education, and developmental needs of children, and better educational, social and behavioral outcomes for children and youth," said Stephen Hughes, United Way of the Southern Tier President CEO, in a statement.

Southern Tier Kids on Track is a United Way program designed to ensure children are cognitively and social-emotionally ready for the challenges of school by the time they enter Kindergarten, meet national standards for ELA and math by third grade, and increase rates of high school completion.

The heart of the Southern Tier Kids on Track expansion will consist of one-on-one visits in a child’s home or in a public place with families, according to Barbara Hubbell, senior director of strategic initiatives at United Way of the Southern Tier.

“This is really specifically about that one-on-one, that home visitation piece,” she said. “It’s not just about working with children; it’s important to note it’s two-generational. It’s working with families - the kids and the parents. And it’s building protective factors within those families that strengthen those families, that create those safe nurturing environments where that child can thrive.”

United Way said this expansion of Southern Tier Kids on Track under the grant will deter at-risk youth from eventually developing behaviors, such as drug abuse and alcoholism, that if left unattended could lead to involvement of the juvenile justice system and hinder their development within their community.

“Ideally, with this partnership, it’s going to decrease the number of kids that ultimately end up in juvenile justice. And that’s the purpose of the expansion to that older age group,” said Hubbell.

Hubbell said children can start in this new part of the program as early as six or seven years old.

United Way of the Southern Tier President CEO and president Stephen Hughes said these new services are a means of investing early in the community’s youth so they will be better workers and contributors in their community once they are of age.

“If we want better educational outcomes, and workforce development and skill development for the populations that ultimately will leave high school and be necessary to support the local economy, we had to pull our investments to the front end,” he said. “We had to pull them into the early lived experience. One of the outcomes of this effort is, clearly, generational impact on workforce development.”

“We felt strongly that for the best possible conditions for our community going into the future, we need to invest in early childhood development… It is not only instilling good habits early in life, but success for children as they make those critical milestones through their academic years.”

Hughes said the organization intends to ramp up this expansion of Southern Tier Kids on Track during the second half of this year.