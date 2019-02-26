Auditions for Hamilton-Gibson's production of the musical comedy "Little Miss Sunshine" will be held at 1:30 p.m. March 3 at the Warehouse Theatre, 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.

Because of some language and content in this musical, parents are asked to read the script to make an informed decision about whether they want their sons or daughters to audition. In comparison to the film, the language in the stage version is cleaned up.

"Little Miss Sunshine" performances will be May 17-19 and May 24-25.

Those who would like to be in the show but cannot attend the audition can schedule individual auditions by contacting the HG office at 570-724-2079 or hamgib@gmail.com.