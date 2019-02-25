February 26

Brainstorming Sessions

Pinwheel Market Manager, Rebecca Devine, will hold a volunteer brain storming session at 11 a.m. Feb. 26. The goal of these meetings is to have those volunteers come together to discuss marketing, processes, goals, strategies and possible changes. New volunteers are encouraged to attend. Meetings will be held at 19 Main St., Penn Yan. Contact us at 315-595-2500 or volunteer@millyspantry.org.

Open Play

Open-ended play for families or with friends will be held at 3 p.m. Feb. 26 at Dundee Library, 32 Water St, Dundee. Pick out your next read, challenge a friend to a game, color, play with our kitchen set, put together a puzzle, or create with our legos.

After School Library Club

After School Library Club will meet at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at Gorham Free Library, 2664 State Rte. 245, Gorham. Stop by the library for cooking fun, tech times, and games every Tuesday.

Welcome to Medicare

Welcome to Medicare Seminar will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 26 at Penn Yan Public Library, 214 Main St., Penn Yan. Join us for these education sessions, great whether you are just beginning to navigate the complexities of Medicare or just need a refresher. Topics will include enrollment periods, Medicare Advantage, Medigap supplements, drug coverage, the donut hole, and much more. Please call 315-536-5515 to reserve your spot. Presented by Ashley Tillman, aging services coordinator at Pro Action Yates New York Connects Office for the Aging.

Penn Yan DRI

The Penn Yan Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) Local Planning Committee (LPC) will hold its fourth meeting at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Penn Yan Fire Department, 125 Elm St., Penn Yan.

The LPC will review highlights from the public meeting, hear brief presentations on potential projects from the DRI consultant team and review each potential project. Whether you are a resident, business owner, employer or potential investor, the Village encourages and welcomes your participation. The meeting is open to the public and there will be an opportunity for public comments at the end of the meeting.

Grafting

A grafting workshop will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Human Services Complex in Montour Falls, Room 120. Learn how to save and reproduce fruit for the future. Take home two grafted apple trees. Greg Rothman has been working for Cummins Nursery since 2008 in that time he has propagated upwards of 40,000 fruit trees via chip budding and grafting. Dustin Underwood has been managing orchards for close to 10 years — pruning, grafting, top working, and spraying. The fee is $35 per person, space is limited so pre-registration online with full payment is required. Call Roger Ort at 607-535-7161 or visit cceschuyler.org/events. Register at https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/CCESchuylerGraftingWorkshop19_244

Home Ownership Class

The first Home Ownership Class of 2019 will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays from Feb. 26 through March 19.

Feb. 26: Orientation

March 5: Manage your money

March 12: Obtaining a mortgage

March 19: Protecting your investment

For details, call 315-536-8707 or visit www.keukahousingcouncil.org.

Intro to Guitar

“Intro to Guitar,” a presentation by musician Bruce T Holler is scheduled for 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at Fred & Harriett Taylor Memorial Library, 21 William St., Hammondsport. Bruce will explain how the guitar works, parts of the guitar, different types of guitars, how to tune the guitar, cost of guitars and the different materials, chord structure, and what to expect from guitar lessons. The presentation is open to all ages and there is no charge. Please call the library at 607-569-2045 to sign up.

Fiber Craft Nights

Bring a knitting, hooking…etc. project to fiber craft night at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at Gorham Free Library, 2664 State Rte. 245, Gorham.

YA Advise Us

A brainstorming session for tweens and teens will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Feb. 26 at Gorham Free Library, 2664 State Rte. 245, Gorham.