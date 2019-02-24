Seth Williams, a Dundee Central School senior, was recognized as a Yates County Distinguished Youth at the Feb. 11 Yates County Legislature meeting.

The Distinguished Youth Award was created by the Yates County Youth Board in 2011 to recognize youth who are positive role models, have performed outstanding service for their community, and/or have assumed extraordinary roles within their families.

Seth, the son of Christina Williams, was nominated by Chris Arnold, Dundee High School principal, Stephen Taylor, guidance counselor, and Patrick Dunham, music teacher.

Arnold described Seth as “a student who demonstrates many outstanding character qualities and values people, service and community.”

Introducing him to the legislature, Youth Bureau Director Alicia Avellaneda said Seth is consistently on the honor roll and has received several recognitions and awards at school with two MegaScot Nominations and Teacher Association Awards. According to his nominations, teachers describe him as always striving for excellence by infusing his passion, exemplary work ethic, and dedication into every facet of his musical and academic life.” Taylor says his 200 hours of community service account for 40 percent of the total hours completed by the entire senior class.

Seth participates in several extracurricular actives including band, jazz band, marching band, winter percussion, concert band, jazz combo, A Capella, Brass Quintet, chorus, and musical theater. Most recently, he was selected to the All State Conference and played in the symphonic band at the Eastman Theater with the best musicians from across New York State. He is also a Peer Tutor and volunteers to help other students in the music program.

Seth volunteers through Boy Scouts and now Eagle Scouts in the Dundee community. Through his community outreach, he has served and cooked community dinners at local churches, performed music for a variety of community events, and volunteered at local camps to help with the upkeep and maintenance of the facilities.

He also assisted in the creation of a revitalization project at the local library to develop and build a useful sitting space behind the library for people to read and work. As an Eagle Scout he is a Troop Guide, Senior Patrol Leader, Scribe, and a Quartermaster. Seth was also Den Chief for six years, and has been elected to be the Vice Chief of Inductions to the Order of the Arrow Brotherhood. He has also volunteered to serve in the local Fire Department and serves as an active member.

“Seth is the type of person that the Youth Board looks for in a Distinguished Youth. We look forward to hearing about all that he accomplishes as he moves into adulthood,” said Avellaneda.