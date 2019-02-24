BATH — Steuben County legislators will consider a plan to streamline emergency calls when they meet in regular session at 10 a.m. Monday, in the County Office Building, 3 Pulteney Square.

The Automated Secure Alarm Protocol (ASAP) plan, approved earlier by the county Legislature’s Public Safety and Corrections Committee, will send information from automated alarms, such as ADT and Doyle, directly to the 911 staff.

The county now fields call from the automated alarm companies and then dispatches the calls.

The new $15,665 system will reduce significantly the number of calls the center handles annually.

Steuben dispatchers receive more than 95,000 phone calls annually, with more than 10,000 phone calls and roughly 3,600 responses generated by automatic alarms.

The county Legislature also is expected to welcome students participating in the Youth in Government program.

The program has been offered to high school juniors and seniors twice a year by the county for more than three decades and offers the students an opportunity to learn more about Steuben’s operations. Students meet with legislators, department heads and other county leaders, then draw up resolutions and meet in a simulated legislative session to complete the course.

The program and other youth bureau initiatives have been recognized by the New York State Association of Counties as innovative efforts to build future community leaders and business-people.

Other agenda items Monday include:

• Authorizing the Steuben County Jail to house inmates from other counties.

• Designating Steuben County as the lead agency for the state’s environmental review of the Bath landfill.

• Setting the date and time of the county’s Delinquent Real Property Tax Public auction.