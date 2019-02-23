National FFA week is from Feb. 16-23 and the Penn Yan chapter is planning many activities to promote the FFA.

The Penn Yan FFA has participated in many events this 2018-2019 year. We started our FFA year at the State Fair by participating in the AIM contest where our team placed second and by participating in the Build a Better Burger contest.

The next event the PY FFA participated in was the Alfred State agricultural skills contest. The Vet Science team placed sixth overall with Janet Martens placing fifth in health equipment and Triana Burgos-Farnan placing third overall, third in veterinary knowledge, and tenth in health equipment.

The Penn Yan chapter also volunteered at Farm City Days which was located at Moss-Van Wie Farms in Canisteo. Another activity we have done this year is Cider day. The Penn Yan FFA holds an annual Cider day where elementary students can come down to the academy, drink homemade apple cider, and learn about agriculture.

This year 12 Penn Yan FFA members had the opportunity to go to FFA National Convention in Indianapolis. While on this trip the members had the opportunity to go on numerous tours, go to a career expo, meet members from across the country, and expand their love for agriculture and the FFA.

Our chapter also participated in the 360 leadership conference where the members expanded their leadership qualities and met members from all over the state. In February, five of our members went to the State leadership conference in Albany where they had the opportunity to talk to and thank different members of the legislature for their support in agriculture and the FFA.

They also had the opportunity to represent not only Penn Yan but district eight as a whole. Most recently two members of the Penn Yan FFA went to Geneva high school to promote the FFA, since Geneva is getting an agriculture program next year.

The Penn Yan FFA chapter celebrated National FFA week with the following activities.

We will be donating the 750 food items we collected from the “Souper” Bowl food drive and participating in the 10-gallon challenge by purchasing 10 gallons of milk and donating to a local food pantry.

FFA members have put together “adoption crates” and are partnering with the Humane Society to set a goal of 4 dogs and 8 cats adopted during National FFA week. Anyone who adopts an animal from Feb. 16 to 23 will receive a wooden crate filled with a blanket, toys, and treats all made by Penn Yan FFA members. Members will be at the New York Farm Show Friday Feb. 22 helping serve hot beef sundaes at the New York Beef Producers exhibit.

On Saturday, Feb. 23 members will be at the Penn Yan Tractor Supply Company store from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. providing free dog washes for anyone who brings their dog in.