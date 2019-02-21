The Marcus Whitman Central School Board of Education has begun the process of searching for a new superintendent to replace Jeramy Clingerman, who leaves the post June 30, after 6 years of service, to become superintendent in Seneca Falls.

Marcus Whitman has contracted with the University of Rochester to assist with the search, with former Midlakes Superintendent Mike Ford, and Naples Superintendent Matt Frahm representing the University.

The community can be involved in the process. To volunteer for the search committee, contact Sharene Benedict at sbenedict@mwcsd.org.

Also, a survey has been posted on the district’s website to help the board and consultants identify the traits that will be important for the district. The survey can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/7W2J8PX.

Preliminary interviews will be held in March with final interviews set for April 1, 2, and 4. The board intends to hold a special meeting to appoint a new superintendent April 11.

The district will soon be starting the first phase of a $29 million capital project that includes renovations and improvements to district buildings, parking lots, roofs, and fields.

Clingerman replaced Michael Chirco, who retired in 2013.

Clingerman began his career as a social studies teacher at Lyons High School for two years before accepting a position as a middle school social studies teacher in Waterloo. He held that position for four years until he was promoted to assistant principal at Waterloo High School. He remained in that position until 2009, when he was promoted to principal at the high school.

Clingerman was recently selected as President of the Finger Lakes Superintendents’ Association and serves on the faculty of the New York State Superintendent Development Program.