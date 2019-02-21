Traci Muldoon 'blown away' by life of famous great, great, great uncle

BELFAST — It came as a surprise to 20-something Traci Muldoon when she learned she is related to a famous person and an early icon in the world of sports, William Muldoon.

Traci Muldoon counts Belfast’s William Muldoon as a great, great, great uncle, but living in California, she didn’t find out about the man’s fame until browsing through scrapbooks and a book collection left behind when her grandfather, Robert, passed away a few months ago. She is the daughter of Michael Muldoon.

“He had collected all this information and photos of William Muldoon and I knew nothing about him,” said Traci.

But the spirit of the early health guru still runs strong in the family’s blood. Traci, who grew up in the Bay Area near San Francisco, was in the U.S. Army and has been in the Army Reserves for the past four years. Growing up, she said, her family had an active outdoor lifestyle that she maintains comes from the Muldoon side of her family. She currently has a job in the communication industry.

As for Muldoon, she said the most she ever knew about him was an old family portrait to which she didn’t pay a lot of attention.

“It was just always there,” she said.

In recent years Muldoon has been memorialized for training the first sports superstar, John L. Sullivan, for his fight against Jake Kilrain for the World Heavyweight Bare Knuckle Boxing Championship in 1889. In 2010 local auctioneer and teacher Scott Burt purchased and moved Muldoon’s original training barns and opened them as the Bare Knuckle Boxing Hall of Fame in Belfast.

But, there was a reason why Muldoon was selected to train the world famous Sullivan. It was because Muldoon in his own right was a champion and a well-known member of the athletic world near the turn of the century. Muldoon had made a name for himself in 1880 as the World's Greco-Roman Champion. It is written that in 1881 he grappled with Clarence Whistler in a seven-hour match, where neither could gain a single fall. Afterwards he toured the country promoting athletic events and defending his title against all comers. He became involved in theater, acting on stage with Maurice Barrymore of the legendary Barrymore acting dynasty.

Muldoon was never defeated for his Greco-Roman Championship. He wrestled in his final championship match in 1890 at the age of 38.

The man who grew up in Belfast, a son of Irish immigrants, Muldoon was a lifelong proponent of good health by maintaining a healthy diet and exercise. He did not smoke or drink and after training Sullivan, he moved his training facilities from Belfast to Purchase, NY and opened The Olympia, one of the first health farms. Among his clients were the most famous men and women of the day such as publisher Ralph Pulitzer and journalist Nellie Bly.

During his lifetime, as well as being a champion wrestler, as a young man it is said that Muldoon served as a drummer boy with the NY 6th Regiment during the Civil War and it is chronicled that he fought in the Franco-Prussian War with the French Army in 1870. He was a detective with the New York City Police Department and was appointed as the first chairman of the New York State Athletic Commission. In 1927 he was profiled by The New Yorker magazine and in 1929 by The Saturday Evening Post. His biography was published in 1928, with a foreword by pro fighter Jack Dempsey. When Muldoon passed away in 1933, boxing champion Gene Tunney said, "All I know about training I learned from him … His patience, intellectual courage and wisdom were inspirational."

Sullivan was reported to have been married twice, but had no children.

For his great, great, great descendant, everything about the legend of William Muldoon is new. After learning about the wrestling champion she contacted Belfast Historian Bill Heaney, from whom she learned even more about the legend. She and the family have been invited to visit Belfast and the Bare Knuckle Boxing Hall of Fame where Muldoon is honored alongside John L. Sullivan. She hopes to make the trip in October.

“I’m blown away that I’m related to someone who made such an impact in sports and in health,” she said. “I want to learn more about him and where the family came from to keep his legend alive out of respect for him and for my grandfather.”