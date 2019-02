The “Develop Your Elevator Pitch” workshop will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Radisson Hotel Corning, 125 Denison Parkway E, Corning.

An elevator pitch is a brief, persuasive speech to spark interest in what one’s organization does. The workshop will be facilitated by Charlette Smith. A cash bar will be available. The cost is free for members and $10 for nonmembers.

To register, visit corningny.com/events.