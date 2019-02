Candice Ozolins, Runaway and Homeless Youth Counselor, will host “Human Trafficking 101” from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 27 at Fulkerson Winery, 5576 State Road 14, Dundee.

The event will be a time to train concerned individuals on how to recognize and report trafficking, as well as tips to protect oneself, family and friends. Catholic Charities and the Schuyler County Youth Bureau are also seeking volunteer host homes to take in runaway youth.

To register, call 607-535-2050 by Feb. 25.