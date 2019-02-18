February 19

Olaf’s Frozen Picnic

Olaf’s Frozen Picnic will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Feb. 19 at Penn Yan Public Library, 214 Main St., Penn Yan. Stories, an indoor snowball fight, and more! Bring a picnic blanket to sit on while you enjoy snowman-inspired snacks! Penn Yan Public Library, www.pypl.org, 315-536-6114

Babysitting Training

A 5 hour Babysitting Training Class will be offered for kids 11+ to learn skills and be certified from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 10 a.m.. Feb. 19 at Gorham Free Library, Rte 245 Gorham. Registration is required for this class! Call or register online at our WordPress page.

Brainstorming Sessions

Pinwheel Market Manager, Rebecca Devine, will hold a volunteer brain storming session at 11 a.m. Feb. 19. The goal of these meetings is to have those volunteers come together to discuss marketing, processes, goals, strategies and possible changes. New volunteers are encouraged to attend. Meetings will be held at 19 Main St., Penn Yan. Contact us at 315-595-2500 or volunteer@millyspantry.org.

Blindfolded Building

This month the LEGO STeAM Club tackles blindfolded building from 3:15 to 5:15 p.m. Feb. 19 at Penn Yan Public Library, 214 Main St., Penn Yan. Build for five minutes while wearing a blindfold. Then, take the blindfold off and complete your creation. No registration is required for this free program, which is intended for ages 7 to 18. Youth under 10 must have an adult in the building. Penn Yan Public Library, www.pypl.org, 315-536-6114.

After School Library Club

After School Library Club will meet at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at Gorham Free Library, 2664 NY-245, Gorham. Stop by the library for cooking fun, tech times, and games every Tuesday.

Ice Fishing

The Branchport Library will show a video titled Ice Fishing by Andy Gugliotta at 4 p.m. Feb 19 it was presented at the Finger Lakes Boating Museum in Hammondsport. Gugliotta, winner of numerous fishing tournaments, will give you tips on how to catch loads of fish.

Pelvic Floor Disorders Information

Finger Lakes Health’s Rehabilitation Services Physical Therapists’ Liz Loycano and Kristin Pontes will provide education on pelvic floor disorders and how to lessen or remove these concerns from your life. Free informational sessions on how physical therapy can help prevent urinary incontinence, and urgency to void will be held:

• 4 p.m. Feb. 19 at in the Outpatient Rehabilitation department at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital, 418 North Main St., Penn Yan.

• 5:15 p.m. Feb. 19 at in the Garnsey Outpatient Rehabilitation Center Geneva General Hospital, 196 North St., Geneva.

Advanced registration at 315-531-2577 for the session in Penn Yan and 315-787-4570 to reserve a spot for the Geneva session.

Suicide Prevention Coalition

The Suicide Prevention Coalition of Yates County (YSPC)’s will meet at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 19 in the Yates Community Center building, 463 North Main St., Penn Yan. he YSPC is an open, all-volunteer group working to prevent suicide by increasing awareness, understanding, education, and connection—ultimately empowering our community to help end suicide. For details email YatesSuicidePrevention@gmail.com, or visit us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/YatesSuicidePreventionCoalition. The group usually meets the third Tuesday of the month.

Lymphedema Support Group

The Lymphedema Support Group hosted by UR Medicine Thompson Health will hold its next meeting from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, in the Constellation Center for Health and Healing at Thompson Hospital, 350 Parrish St., Canandaigua. This group is facilitated by Angela Kiklowicz, a Thompson Health occupational therapist and licensed massage therapist who is certified in Complete Decongestive Therapy for the treatment of lymphedema. This month, the topic is “Massage and Manual Lymph Drainage: What is the Difference and How Are Each Helpful in Managing Lymphedema?” For more information, call 585-396-6050.

PYTCo meeting

PYTCo is seeking proposals for a summer production. Interested parties are invited to join the Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. in St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Penn Yan. Those interested are asked to come with a show in mind, prepared production team, projected budget and any other information they deem appropriate. Any questions can be directed to Dusty Baker at contact@pytco.org

French Language Basics

Parlez-vous français? A French basics class for speakers who would like to brush up on their skills. from 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 19 at Penn Yan Public Library, 214 Main St., Penn Yan. Some background in the language is ideal, but learners at all skills levels are invited to participate. All materials will be provided. This is intended as an informal experience, with participants welcome to attend as many sessions as they wish, but we ask that you let us know if you plan to join us by calling 315-536-6114.

Cookbook Potluck Dinner

A Cookbook Potluck Dinner will be held at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at Gorham Free Library, 2664 NY-245, Gorham. Chocolate lovers delight! Pick a recipe from our special display cookbooks, register your dish, and come eat a delicious dinner with your friends and neighbors here at the library.