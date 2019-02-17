Non-profit blends recreation, conservation, economic stimulus

WELLSVILLE — Take a drive around Allegany County on a hot summer day and you’re likely to spy a kayak, whether it’s on the water, on the back of a truck or sitting on someone’s property, waiting for the next float.



Cruise by one of the Genesee River Wilds access sites, and it’s virtually a guarantee.



The non-profit organization has been the driving force behind kayaking’s exploding popularity locally, opening public access parks from one end of the county to the other.



“You look out on Rt. 19 anytime in the summer and there’s people with kayaks now,” said Genesee River Wilds President Bill Hart. “You see people’s houses with kayaks leaning up against them. It has taken off and grown exponentially, there’s no doubt.



“Nationwide, kayaking and bicycling are right there as our fastest growing sports. We’re in the right place at the right time. With the vacuum that’s being created with the loss of Dresser-Rand and Kmart, I think it’s really important the county take steps to reinvent itself. I think the river is one of the things that can help with that process.”



Indeed, a state tourism expert dubbed the New York Sherpa, Josiah Brown, recently named the Genesee River one of the county’s three “purple cows” — things that separate the county from other places and make it a destination for travelers. The Genesee, Tall Pines ATV Park and the Great Wellsville Balloon Rally made Brown’s short list.



Genesee River Wilds was founded in 2008 with the vision of blending recreation and economic stimulus with environmental stewardship. It began with a phone call out of the blue. Hart, the newly elected president of the Greater Allegany County Chamber of Commerce, was contacted by Allen Kerkeslager, an Andover native and professor at St. Joseph’s University.



Kerkeslager had a vision, and Hart was the perfect fit to make things happen.



“Allen called me up and said you really need one of your committees to focus on the river. I said you’re talking to the right guy. I’m a total river fanatic. I had already spent a lot of time on the river in canoes before kayaks even existed, really,” Hart said. “We talked back and forth for quite awhile. He came up in late summer and we formed a committee for the chamber.”



Two years later, the nascent organization spun off into an independent entity and became a non-profit with the mission to “protect, restore and enjoy the Genesee River.” Hart said the group received key support from early board members such as Lee Gridley and Doug Crandall, as well as county figures such as Director of Planning Kier Dirlam and then-IDA Executive Director John Foels.



The first decade of River Wilds focused on opening up the Genesee to recreational use. The first access site, or “pocket park,” opened at Transit Bridge in Angelica. Genesee River Wilds was on the move, and additional parks soon followed in Belfast, Caneadea and Amity. From there it was on to the county’s southern population center in Wellsville at the RiverWalk Plaza, and nearby Scio at Riverside Campground.



An associated access site just over the border in Genesee, Pa. was founded in 2018 by the Genesee Headwaters Watershed Association. Genesee River Wilds plans to open three more access sites at DEC fishing areas between Wellsville and Genesee, Pa. in 2019.



The group has also supported work on the WAG Trail and recognition of the Genesee Valley Greenway as a state park. Such activity is part of a greater goal to make Allegany County a hub of recreation and tourist activity, filling up restaurants and hotels while introducing visitors to the region and, crucially, offsetting some of the recent losses in sales tax revenue and jobs.



Allegany County sits in the middle of the Triple Divide Trail System, which runs from Lake Ontario to the Susquehanna River. The Triple Divide, in turn, is part of the proposed Genesee-Susquehanna Greenway stretching from Lake Ontario to the Chesapeake Bay.



“It’s an amazing comprehensive plan,” Hart said of the Triple Divide. “Allen did an amazing job on that, rallying people on the idea. We are now in the New York State Comprehensive Plan to do this, the Pennsylvania Comprehensive Plan and the Allegany County Comprehensive Plan. Even though the trail is still just a dream, this is how big things like this start. It takes a long time to bring it to fruition.”



Mother Nature gifted the organization a banner year in 2018 in terms of weather. With nary a dry spell, the Genesee remained navigable throughout the kayaking season. The 10-year milestone Genesee River Wilds recently hit in 2018 isn’t lost on Hart.



“The thing that has made it such a pleasure — 10 years of hard work, month after month of meetings, events, volunteer groups, building kiosks, painting, attending town board meetings, park meetings, attending meetings in Rochester — is working with the great people on the board that we’ve had through the years,” Hart said. “It has been a lot of fun.”



That fun could be just getting started for the organization, and the county it hopes to benefit.



“I feel like this is something that’s going to be around for a long time. With anything, the first decade is always the toughest. I think we’ve done a great job establishing ourselves,” Hart said. “We’re set up to make huge strides forward in the future. With the hard work of our board and the support of our members, I feel like the sky is the limit — more access sites, opening the Triple Divide Trail, education initiatives. In the end, all of this will bring tourism and tourism dollars to the county while we protect the upper Genesee at the same time.”